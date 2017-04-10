General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson: 'Ending goal drought was a relief'

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson admits that it was a relief for him to break his near eight-month goal drought at the weekend.
Last Updated: Monday, April 10, 2017 at 12:06 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has said that he always had belief in himself that he would eventually end his goal drought.

The summer signing hit the ground running in English football with goals against Rotherham United and Birmingham City, but his goal against Bristol City represented his first strike since August 20.

However, while the Icelandic international acknowledged that he was relieved to get back on the scoresheet, he has suggested that he never lost faith in getting his third goal on the board.

The 24-year-old told the Express & Star: "It's been a hard couple of months for me personally regarding goalscoring. If anything, you have to keep faith in yourself and belief. I just kept on going, kept focused, trained hard and with a little luck finally it went in.

"It's a relief, it's always behind your head when you're not scoring goals, especially for such a long time. I had to block that out. Of course it's a relief, you just build up from that. Adversity makes you stronger.

"Me and Nouha (Dicko, who scored on Tuesday) talk together often about these things, we help each other and it's good for us to score goals. We're working every day to get better, not just in goalscoring but in our general games. If you make an effort you'll get rewarded, eventually."

Despite Bodvarsson's effort, Wolves fell to a 3-1 defeat against the Championship strugglers.

UAE's al-Nasr club coach Walter Zenga of Italy gestures to his players during their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup match against Saudi Arabia's al-Ahli club in Kuwait City on April 3, 2012
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson: 'Ending goal drought was a relief'
Jeff Shi: 'No guarantees Helder Costa will stay at Wolverhampton Wanderers'
 Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Paul Lambert unhappy with "second-best" Wolverhampton Wanderers at Bristol City
