Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson says that he remains full of confidence, despite not scoring in 20 first-team appearances.

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has predicted that he will end his goal drought in the near future.

Bodvarsson has failed to score in his last 20 appearances for Wolves, with his last strike for the Championship club coming on August 20 against Birmingham City.

However, despite his struggle to hit the back of the net, the Icelandic international is confident of getting back on the scoresheet sooner rather than later.

The 24-year-old is quoted by the Express & Star as saying: "The gaffer has been very clever with me. He's been careful with me so I won't get injured but it was good to be back on the pitch. That's what I want to do – I want to start and do the best I can.

"Confidence-wise it's all there still, even with the lack of goals. I think my all-round game is good and that's something to be positive about. The goals will come, I'm confident about that. I think the break has benefited me. But I was eager to play and I wanted to start and get the feeling going on again."

Bodvarsson was one of a dozen first-team signings made by Wolves during the summer.