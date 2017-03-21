Andreas Weimann happy with Wolves stint

Forward Andreas Weimann says that he is delighted with the amount of game time he has received during his loan spell with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Forward Andreas Weimann has admitted that he is enjoying his loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers after becoming a first-team regular under Paul Lambert.

In January, Derby County allowed Weimann to make the temporary switch to Molineux and he has gone on to score three goals in 13 appearances in all competitions.

The Austrian international arrived in the West Midlands having struggled for playing time at the Rams, but he now believes that he is match-fit again after linking up with Lambert, who coached him during their time at Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old told the club's official website: "I'm really match-fit again - I've played full games, four games in a row now. I'm happy that I'm playing and obviously scoring now. The whole week has been really enjoyable, getting nine points and for us to round it all off at Fulham, it's massive."

"It's been a brilliant week for us. Especially against Fulham, we worked really hard - we pressed as much as possible and we sat back at times, working really hard to keep Fulham out.

"We all need a few days to relax now, we can come back after the international break - there's still a long way to go for us, we're still a long way away from where I want to be."

Wolves currently sit five points above the relegation zone in the Championship table.