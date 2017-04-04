Wolves pair Jordan Graham, Michal Zyro make long-awaited returns from injury

Wolverhampton Wanderers pair Jordan Graham and Michal Zyro - who have been sidelined for a year - both feature during a behind-closed-doors friendly.
Wolverhampton Wanderers wingers Jordan Graham and Michal Zyro appear to have successfully featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

The pair have spent at 12 months in the treatment room after suffering serious knee injuries, with Graham not playing since January 2016 and Zyro sustaining a similar injury at the start of April last year.

However, after it was revealed that they would take another step towards a first-team return, Zyro took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to show that they had gained some playing time.


Both players are unlikely to feature for the first team for the foreseeable future, but their return will be a boost to head coach Paul Lambert should they be required at the end of April and early May.

Graham has 12 first-team appearances to his name for Wolves, while Zyro has three goals in eight games.

Michal Zyro signs for Wolverhampton Wanderers in December 2015
