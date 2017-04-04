Wolverhampton Wanderers pair Jordan Graham and Michal Zyro - who have been sidelined for a year - both feature during a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Wolverhampton Wanderers wingers Jordan Graham and Michal Zyro appear to have successfully featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

The pair have spent at 12 months in the treatment room after suffering serious knee injuries, with Graham not playing since January 2016 and Zyro sustaining a similar injury at the start of April last year.

However, after it was revealed that they would take another step towards a first-team return, Zyro took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to show that they had gained some playing time.

Job done. Feel perfect. 🙌🏼 ⚽️



Thank you so much for your support! pic.twitter.com/Jx5KXWNpUQ — Michał Żyro (@Michal_Zyro) 4 April 2017

Both players are unlikely to feature for the first team for the foreseeable future, but their return will be a boost to head coach Paul Lambert should they be required at the end of April and early May.

Graham has 12 first-team appearances to his name for Wolves, while Zyro has three goals in eight games.