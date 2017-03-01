Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert says that winger Ivan Cavaleiro is expected to return to training on Monday.

The West Midlands outfit have struggled for goals in recent weeks with Cavaleiro and Mason both spending time on the sidelines, and Lambert has indicated that it is mixed news regarding the injured pair.

The 47-year-old told the club's official website: "Cavaleiro will hopefully train on Monday. Joe will be next week, to do some running.

"He's still struggling, he's still feeling it a bit, but hopefully next week he'll be out running. Cav is closer. Everything being okay, he'll be out on Monday."

Cavaleiro has not made an appearance for Wolves since January 21, while Mason's most recent outing was on January 31.