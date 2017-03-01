Paul Lambert: 'Ivan Cavaleiro close to return to training'

Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert says that winger Ivan Cavaleiro is expected to return to training on Monday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 18:28 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert has said that Ivan Cavaleiro is closer to a first-team return than Joe Mason.

The West Midlands outfit have struggled for goals in recent weeks with Cavaleiro and Mason both spending time on the sidelines, and Lambert has indicated that it is mixed news regarding the injured pair.

The 47-year-old told the club's official website: "Cavaleiro will hopefully train on Monday. Joe will be next week, to do some running.

"He's still struggling, he's still feeling it a bit, but hopefully next week he'll be out running. Cav is closer. Everything being okay, he'll be out on Monday."

Cavaleiro has not made an appearance for Wolves since January 21, while Mason's most recent outing was on January 31.

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Read Next:
Lambert: 'We must find way to break teams down'
>
View our homepages for Paul Lambert, Ivan Cavaleiro, Joe Mason, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Paul Lambert: 'Ivan Cavaleiro close to return to training'
 Benik Afobe in action for Wolves on October 24, 2015
Wolverhampton Wanderers report £5.8m profit
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Liverpool consider summer move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa?
Lambert: 'We must find way to break teams down'Lambert: 'Wolves pair have let down club'Result: Ten-man Birmingham win at WolvesTeam News: Four changes for WolvesGeorge Saville: "We've got no regrets"
Paul Lambert unfazed by relegation fearsLambert backing Chelsea for doubleConte: 'We deserved to beat Wolves'Lambert proud of Wolves despite defeatTerry: 'We did well to avoid upset'
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle34234766283873
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton34218558283071
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3320584436865
4Leeds UnitedLeeds341941146341261
5Reading34186104745260
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds34177104233958
7Fulham331411856391753
8Norwich CityNorwich341571259481152
9Preston North EndPreston341410104641552
10Barnsley34148125248450
11Derby CountyDerby34139123631548
12Cardiff CityCardiff34137144749-246
13Brentford33127145048243
14Birmingham CityBirmingham341110133649-1343
15Aston Villa341012123338-542
16Ipswich TownIpswich341012123542-742
17Queens Park RangersQPR34117163748-1140
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest34107174658-1237
19Burton Albion3499163447-1336
20Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3298153944-535
21Bristol City3496194452-833
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn3389163850-1233
23Wigan AthleticWigan34710173040-1031
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3445253277-4517
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 