Jan 28, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
1-2
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Origi (86')
Wijnaldum (51')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Stearman (1'), Weimann (41')
Stearman (29'), Hause (49'), Evans (89')

Paul Lambert: 'Wolverhampton Wanderers were excellent against Liverpool'

Villa manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up against Swansea during the Premier League match on April 26, 2014
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert describes his side's performance as "excellent" after they defeated Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 15:23 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert has insisted that he is only comfortable with his team playing positively on their travels.

The Scot was speaking after witnessing his side record a 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Anfield, with first-half goals from Richard Stearman and Andreas Weimann proving enough to get the better of the Merseyside giants in the FA Cup fourth round.

Wolves endured a nervy period towards the end of the game but they held firm to build on their win away at Stoke City in the third round.

"I said at the start of the game that I don't know any other way to play away from home," he told reporters.

"I said that we would try to attack and we got something to hang on to, but when you play here, you have to be big and brave with it. We had to handle the atmosphere. I thought we were excellent."

Wolves had not reached the last 16 of the competition since 2008.

Rickie Lambert of West Brom in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion on August 15, 2015 in Watford, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Lambert to bring Lambert to Wolves?
>
View our homepages for Paul Lambert, Richard Stearman, Andreas Weimann, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Jurgen Klopp applauds after the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers - as it happened
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Liverpool woes continue as Wolverhampton Wanderers win at Anfield
 Villa manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up against Swansea during the Premier League match on April 26, 2014
Paul Lambert: 'Wolverhampton Wanderers were excellent against Liverpool'
Team News: Klopp hands start to Firmino in FA CupLambert confirms Wolves keen on Costa dealWolves loanee makes switch to ForestKlopp prepared for Wolves' style of playBurgoyne could start against Liverpool
Winger signs new deal with Norwich CityWolves secure permanent Costa signing?Lambert "delighted" to hold down DickoWolves take interest in Norwich winger?Wolves appeal Carl Ikeme red card
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
Africa Cup of Nations
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
4Reading2815584037350
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
8Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
9Barnsley28126104641542
10Fulham271010744321240
11Preston North EndPreston28117103735240
12Ipswich TownIpswich28107112933-437
13Birmingham CityBirmingham2891093138-737
14Aston Villa2781272827136
15Cardiff CityCardiff2897123242-1034
16Brentford2796123435-133
17Queens Park RangersQPR2896132638-1233
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2886143847-930
20Burton Albion2877142737-1028
21Bristol City2783163539-427
22Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2845192760-3317
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand