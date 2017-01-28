Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert describes his side's performance as "excellent" after they defeated Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert has insisted that he is only comfortable with his team playing positively on their travels.

The Scot was speaking after witnessing his side record a 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Anfield, with first-half goals from Richard Stearman and Andreas Weimann proving enough to get the better of the Merseyside giants in the FA Cup fourth round.

Wolves endured a nervy period towards the end of the game but they held firm to build on their win away at Stoke City in the third round.

"I said at the start of the game that I don't know any other way to play away from home," he told reporters.

"I said that we would try to attack and we got something to hang on to, but when you play here, you have to be big and brave with it. We had to handle the atmosphere. I thought we were excellent."

Wolves had not reached the last 16 of the competition since 2008.