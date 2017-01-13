A report claims that West Ham United will sell Sofiane Feghouli this month if they receive an offer in the region of £9m.

West Ham United are reportedly prepared to sell Sofiane Feghouli to Roma this month, but only if the Italian outfit make an offer in the region of £9m.

Feghouli joined West Ham on a free transfer last summer after turning down the chance to sign a new contract at Valencia and it is understood that the winger rejected a number of clubs to move to the London Stadium.

The 27-year-old has largely struggled to settle in England, however, and Roma have been linked with a move for the attacker over the last week.

According to Sky Sports News, West Ham will sell Feghouli in the January transfer window if they receive an offer of £9m, but are not prepared to send the 42-time Algerian international on loan.

Feghouli has netted once in 15 appearances for the Hammers this season.