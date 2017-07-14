New Transfer Talk header

Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham United close to new signings'

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic says that his club "are pretty close" to 'adding a couple more players' to their squad.
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has insisted that his club "are pretty close" to 'adding a couple more players' to their squad.

The Hammers have been frustrated in their pursuit of a number of targets this summer, with Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer the only arrival at the London Stadium since the end of last season.

Bilic, however, has revealed that he is "really expecting to add a couple more soon" as the Croatian looks to boost his options ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, which starts in less than one month.

"We are pretty close, but I prefer not to talk transfers, I prefer to work transfers," Bilic told West Ham's official website.

"Make no mistake, we are working hard every day, but it is not easy. Some clubs, like Everton, are signing a lot of players, some are signing a couple of players, and some haven't signed any.

"But that doesn't mean they are not trying. I'm sure everybody is working, and everybody is trying to sign players. What we want is to bring in the quality that is going to improve our first XI. We have Pablo Zabaleta and I am really expecting to add a couple more soon."

Stoke City attacker Marko Arnautovic and Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart have both been strongly linked with a move to the Hammers over the last couple of days.

Mario Lemina of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
