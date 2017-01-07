Report: Slaven Bilic has two games to save job

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic reportedly has just two games to save his job.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic reportedly has two games to save his job following the club's 5-0 FA Cup humiliation at home to Manchester City last night.

According to The Sun, Bilic must deliver positive results in the club's upcoming league games against Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough or he will be shown the door.

The newspaper claims that the West Ham board have "a growing feeling he has lost the ability to organise his faltering team" following back-to-back losses to Manchester United and Leicester City in the Premier League.

Writing on Twitter on Saturday morning, Hammers vice-chair Karren Brady said: "The whole board know last night's performance was not good enough, we know we have to improve. Palace and Boro now vital games.

"We lost no key players from last season and we struggle to understand why team is under performing, but urge every supporter to get behind team and manager.

"We know it is hard to take positives out of last night but we believe the manager and the players will sort it out for next week."

Bilic's side are currently 13th in the Premier League, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
