West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has refused to be drawn on speculation regarding his position at the London Stadium.

After a disappointing campaign, it was reported on Wednesday that the Hammers hierarchy would review Bilic's role in the dugout.

However, ahead of the London derby with Tottenham Hotspur, the Croatian has insisted that he remains "calm and focused" on what could prove to be an important fixture for both himself and the club.

The 48-year-old told reporters: "It's not the time to talk about my situation. It's the time to talk about the club. I'm very calm and focused on the game.

"It's not the time to talk about transfers. We are talking about targets with the staff and the board, but not in public."

West Ham currently sit in 15th place in the league table, but they will move into ninth position should they overcome the title challengers.