West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has warned his players to beware of a "desperate" Sunderland side in Saturday's Premier League clash at the Stadium of Light.

The Hammers managed to claw themselves towards safety with a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Swansea City last weekend, leaving them eight points clear of the drop.

West Ham could be dragged back into the relegation mix this weekend, though, as they take on a Sunderland side rooted to the foot of the table after winning just one of their past 14 games.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the match, Bilic said: "Sunderland is in a situation that they are desperate for a win. It's also a big game for us to get closer to securing our status.

"We know it's going to be extremely hard, but it's a good opportunity for us to get some points and get closer to safety. Nobody expected Sunderland to be safe just because they appointed a big name (like David Moyes). They had big names before."

"Sadly for them, it's become a common situation and it looks really bad, but the majority of their players have been there before."

Sunderland are winless in their last seven league games against West Ham, with the last two encounters finishing 1-0 to the Hammers.