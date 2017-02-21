West Ham United Under-23 boss Terry Westley compares the club's 18-year-old winger Nathan Holland to "a really young Ryan Giggs".

West Ham United Under-23 boss Terry Westley has compared 18-year-old winger Nathan Holland to "a really young Ryan Giggs".

Holland swapped Everton for West Ham in the recent January transfer window, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract at the London Stadium.

The England Under-19 international put in an impressive display during West Ham's Premier League 2 victory over Fulham on Monday night and Westley has claimed that the Hammers have a special talent on their hands.

"What a talent we've got on our hands. He was skipping past players, reminding me of a really young Ryan Giggs. I think he particularly caught people eyes tonight," Westley told reporters.

Holland has scored once in three appearances for West Ham's Under-23 team.