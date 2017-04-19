West Ham United reportedly consider replacing manager Slaven Bilic with Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi.

West Ham United have reportedly placed Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi on their list of possible replacements for manager Slaven Bilic.

Rumours have rumbled over the 48-year-old's future at the London Stadium after the team failed to build on last season's seventh-place finish.

There were fears that the Hammers could be dragged into a relegation battle, but it seems as though the club are safe as they sit 13th in the Premier League table, nine points above the drop with five games left to play.

Publicly, the West Ham board have given their backing to Bilic, but according to Corriere dello Sport, Inzaghi has been outlined as an option.

The report adds that the East London outfit would be willing to offer the Italian a five-year contract.