Manager Slaven Bilic will reportedly hold discussions with the West Ham United board on Monday as they look to make a decision regarding their future plans.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has reportedly done enough to keep his job at the London Stadium.

Over the past two months, it has been suggested that Bilic faced a battle to remain in the Hammers dugout, but a five-game unbeaten streak recently helped his cause.

He watched on as his side were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool last weekend but according to The Sun, it has not hindered his chances of staying in his current role.

It has been claimed that while discussions between Bilic and the club's hierarchy will be held on Monday, the Croatian is expected to be given their backing for next season.

West Ham will post their second-worst points return in five years, but it has been accepted by the board that their move to a new stadium and the saga involving Dimitri Payet has contributed to a disappointing campaign.

Ahead of the final day of the season, West Ham can finish as high as 10th and as low as 16th in the league table.