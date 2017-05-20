General view of Upton Park

West Ham United

West Ham United to hold talks with Slaven Bilic?

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Manager Slaven Bilic will reportedly hold discussions with the West Ham United board on Monday as they look to make a decision regarding their future plans.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 13:01 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has reportedly done enough to keep his job at the London Stadium.

Over the past two months, it has been suggested that Bilic faced a battle to remain in the Hammers dugout, but a five-game unbeaten streak recently helped his cause.

He watched on as his side were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool last weekend but according to The Sun, it has not hindered his chances of staying in his current role.

It has been claimed that while discussions between Bilic and the club's hierarchy will be held on Monday, the Croatian is expected to be given their backing for next season.

West Ham will post their second-worst points return in five years, but it has been accepted by the board that their move to a new stadium and the saga involving Dimitri Payet has contributed to a disappointing campaign.

Ahead of the final day of the season, West Ham can finish as high as 10th and as low as 16th in the league table.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Bilic: 'I think I am doing a good job'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Dimitri Payet, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Alexandre Lacazette to leave Lyon this summer
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United to hold talks with Slaven Bilic?
 Sam Byram in action for West Ham United on August 21, 2016
Sam Byram focused on becoming West Ham United regular
Moyes sets £30m price tag on PickfordBilic: 'West Ham have enough leaders'Bilic reflects on "very difficult" seasonWest Ham activate clause in Adrian contractReid ruled out of Confederations Cup
Everton, West Ham 'in race for Iheanacho'Zabaleta open to remaining in Premier LeagueBrooking: 'Zabaleta perfect for West Ham'Vodafone pulls out of West Ham sponsorship dealWest Ham show interest in Dries Mertens?
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 