West Ham United co-chairman David Sullivan has refuted claims that he and David Gold are actively looking to sell the club.

An exclusive from The Express reported that the pair are trying to sell their shares in the East London outfit, with which they have been associated since 2010.

However, Sullivan has moved quickly to dismiss the reports, insisting in a statement on the club's official website that they intend to be part of the fabric for "many years" to come.

"It is no secret that both David Gold and I see our long term futures as custodians of West Ham United," Sullivan said.

"We have never once viewed West Ham United as a short-term project and plan to be here for many, many years, bringing further progress to the club on and off the pitch, and success to our loyal supporters. It disappoints me to see an article published that is so utterly false."

The Hammers have had a difficult season since their move to the London Stadium in the summer, having lost 16 games and winning just 10 of their 32 Premier League matches.

Currently, the club reside 14th in the standings, eight points above the relegation zone.