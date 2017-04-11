General view of Upton Park

West Ham United

West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan slams "false" reports about selling club

West Ham United Joint Chairman David Sullivan listens to a question during a press conference in east London to announce the new deal between Newham council and West Ham United football club on March 22, 2013
© Getty Images
West Ham United co-chairman David Sullivan rubbishes reports that he is looking to sell the club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 10:06 UK

West Ham United co-chairman David Sullivan has refuted claims that he and David Gold are actively looking to sell the club.

An exclusive from The Express reported that the pair are trying to sell their shares in the East London outfit, with which they have been associated since 2010.

However, Sullivan has moved quickly to dismiss the reports, insisting in a statement on the club's official website that they intend to be part of the fabric for "many years" to come.

"It is no secret that both David Gold and I see our long term futures as custodians of West Ham United," Sullivan said.

"We have never once viewed West Ham United as a short-term project and plan to be here for many, many years, bringing further progress to the club on and off the pitch, and success to our loyal supporters. It disappoints me to see an article published that is so utterly false."

The Hammers have had a difficult season since their move to the London Stadium in the summer, having lost 16 games and winning just 10 of their 32 Premier League matches.

Currently, the club reside 14th in the standings, eight points above the relegation zone.

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Read Next:
Report: West Ham reject second Payet bid
>
View our homepages for David Sullivan, David Gold, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
West Ham United Joint Chairman David Sullivan listens to a question during a press conference in east London to announce the new deal between Newham council and West Ham United football club on March 22, 2013
West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan slams "false" reports about selling club
 Sports Mole logo
Jose Fonte: 'West Ham United worked hard for clean sheet'
 West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
Slaven Bilic hails "much-needed" win
Result: Kouyate helps Hammers to crucial win over SwansTeam News: Llorente on bench for unchanged SwansLive Commentary: West Ham 1-0 Swansea - as it happenedReport: West Ham cancel all contract talksBilic: 'It's a massively important period'
Result: Arsenal ease to victory over West HamTeam News: Three changes for ArsenalLive Commentary: Arsenal 3-0 West Ham United - as it happenedWenger wary of Andy Carroll threatCarragher expecting Daniel Sturridge exit
> West Ham United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 