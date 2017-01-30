West Ham United's players wanted Dimitri Payet out of the club prior to his move back to Marseille, the club's joint-chairman David Sullivan has revealed.

West Ham United joint-chairman David Sullivan has revealed that the whole squad wanted Dimitri Payet out of the club.

The France international finalised a £25m switch to Marseille, the side that he left just over a year ago to join the Hammers in a £10m deal, on Sunday.

Sullivan admitted that the 29-year-old became reclusive in the last few weeks of his time at the London Stadium, but regained some "dignity" after writing off his January salary.

He told BBC Sport: "As much as we didn't want (Payet) out, you can't go against the consensus of the team. The team wanted him out, the manager - with great reluctance - wanted him out. We think it's bonded the team better together.

"He's not been talking to anyone in the squad. He's been sitting in the corner of the room for his meals and he's isolated himself. Before that he was bubbly, happy, shaking everyone's hand before the match. Either it was a tactic or something in his head had changed.

"The player's surrendered his January wages, so there's a bit of dignity we got with that. You've got to take a sensible view - the offer was just about what we could accept. I can't say I'm pleased with it. It's a damage limitation deal."

Payet excelled in his first season in the Premier League, scoring 12 goals and earning a nomination for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award, but netted only three goals from September to December last year.