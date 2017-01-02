The Football Association rescind the red card handed to West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli in Monday's clash with Manchester United.

The Football Association have rescinded the red card handed to West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli in Monday's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the London Stadium.

Feghouli was sent from the field in the 15th minute of the fixture after a challenge with Phil Jones, although the decision from referee Mike Dean was widely criticised both during and after the match.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that West Ham were preparing to appeal the decision and the Hammers have now confirmed that a Football Association Regulatory Commission have upheld the club's claim.

"West Ham United can confirm that a Football Association Regulatory Commission has upheld the club's claim for wrongful dismissal in respect of the red card shown to Sofiane Feghouli against Manchester United," read a statement on West Ham's official website.

"The midfielder was sent-off during the first half of the Hammers' 2-0 Premier League defeat by the Red Devils at London Stadium on Monday 2 January, with the game goalless at the time. However, the club's successful claim means Feghouli's three-match suspension is withdrawn."

As a result, Feghouli, who was making his first Premier League start during the clash with Man United, will be free to represent West Ham in Friday's FA Cup third-round clash with Manchester City.