Mar 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
3-2
West HamWest Ham United
King (31', 49', 90')
Pugh (66'), Afobe (72'), Gosling (80'), Cook (92')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Antonio (10'), Ayew (83')
Noble (9'), Obiang (34')

Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham United deserved point at Bournemouth'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Slaven Bilic bemoans his side's inability to hold on for a point against Bournemouth, after battling back late on at the Vitality Stadium only to concede in added time.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 19:25 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has admitted to being "disappointed" that his side failed to hold on for a point in their Premier League meeting with Bournemouth.

The Hammers battled back to level things up heading into the closing stages at the Vitality Stadium thanks to a strike from substitute Andre Ayew.

Bournemouth, who had earlier missed two penalties in a dramatic match, managed to pick off United late on to snatch all three points, however, leaving Bilic unhappy with the manner of the 3-2 defeat.

"At the end I definitely felt we should have got something out of it," he told reporters. "But Bournemouth also played good and they showed great aggression and missed a couple of penalties too.

"We were good when we scored the first goal and then we had a few good opportunities and situations to maybe go two up, having taken advantage of their shock at missing the first penalty and then us scoring within a minute.

"After they scored the second goal, we were really good up until we equalised. After that, it's hard to concede a goal. When it was 2-2 we should not have conceded a goal from a counter-attack, basically. We are disappointed, of course."

West Ham, without a win in their last four matches, remain just outside the top half of the division in 11th place.

Darren Randolph of West Ham United during the pre season friendly match between Charlton Athletic and West Ham United at the Valley on July 25, 2015 in London, England.
