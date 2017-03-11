West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has admitted to being "disappointed" that his side failed to hold on for a point in their Premier League meeting with Bournemouth.
The Hammers battled back to level things up heading into the closing stages at the Vitality Stadium thanks to a strike from substitute Andre Ayew.
Bournemouth, who had earlier missed two penalties in a dramatic match, managed to pick off United late on to snatch all three points, however, leaving Bilic unhappy with the manner of the 3-2 defeat.
"At the end I definitely felt we should have got something out of it," he told reporters. "But Bournemouth also played good and they showed great aggression and missed a couple of penalties too.
"We were good when we scored the first goal and then we had a few good opportunities and situations to maybe go two up, having taken advantage of their shock at missing the first penalty and then us scoring within a minute.
"After they scored the second goal, we were really good up until we equalised. After that, it's hard to concede a goal. When it was 2-2 we should not have conceded a goal from a counter-attack, basically. We are disappointed, of course."
West Ham, without a win in their last four matches, remain just outside the top half of the division in 11th place.