West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic is reportedly a managerial target for Turkish side Fenerbahce, as they seek a replacement for Dick Advocaat.

The Yellow Canaries are said to be on the lookout for a new head coach following a disappointing campaign that looks likely to end with them sitting third in the Super Lig.

Bilic is the man they are hoping to bring on board, according to the Daily Mail, having already gained experience in the division following a two-year stint with Besiktas.

Despite missing out on the title with Besiktas, the Croat still gained admirers and Fenerbahce have placed him at the top of their wishlist to replace Advocaat.

Bilic, under contract at the London Stadium until 2018, has struggled to match the success of last season in his second year in East London but has still guided the Hammers into top-half contention.