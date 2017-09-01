A report claims that West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho returned to training on Friday after going AWOL the previous two days in an attempt to force an exit.

Diafra Sakho reportedly took part in West Ham United training on Friday morning after seeing his proposed move to Rennes fall through.

The 27-year-old looked certain to depart the London Stadium early on deadline day after flying to France the previous night in his agent's private jet to undergo a medical with Rennes.

According to Sky Sports News, however, the Senegal international was present at the club's Chadwell Heath HQ early on Friday to join up with his teammates.

Sakho will still likely be fined by the Hammers for skipping training on Wednesday and Thursday, though, as he attempted to force his exit.

Reports emerged late on deadline day suggesting that Sakho has now resolved his personal issues and may even sign a contract extension in East London in the coming days.