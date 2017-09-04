Former West Ham United attacker Dimitri Payet admits that he acted like "a dickhead" in pushing through a transfer to Marseille.

The 30-year-old announced during the January transfer window that he wanted to leave Slaven Bilic's side and was promptly dropped from the first team due to attitude problems.

The Frenchman eventually sealed a return to Marseille but left under acrimonious terms, having reportedly received death threats and had his car vandalised by angry Hammers fans.

"I know how to be a dickhead. It's one of my specialities. It's a little game," Payet told So Foot. "When I want to piss everyone off, I do it. My managers understood that: when I sulk, they talk to me.

"It's a way for me to be heard. Those who know me play along, and, in the end, it goes well.

"I left [West Ham] for many reasons, but the main one was about football. West Ham's objectives weren't the same as the last season, and I felt in danger for my football and my chances with the national team. I had a choice to make."

During his time with the Hammers, Payet made 60 appearances in all competitions, scoring 15 times.