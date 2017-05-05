West Ham United captain Mark Noble says that he was left "speechless" after his side's 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night.

The Hammers have endured a disappointing campaign, but Manuel Lanzini's second-half effort extended their recent unbeaten run to five matches.

After the game, Noble paid credit to the display, which he says had left him "speechless" after they derailed one of their rivals' hopes of winning the Premier League title.

The 29-year-old told the club's official website: "I'm speechless really. The boys were fantastic - it was a great performance from every one of us. We needed to be at 100 per cent and we were.

"It's great for the manager and for the fans. It was fantastic and I can see them walking into the offices or wherever they work on Monday morning with broad shoulders, their chins up high and a massive smile on their face.

"We deserved it, we played so well. We had a couple of chances early doors and it was just a really good team performance. We know we can play like that, but it's been a tough season and the boys have dug in fantastically."

The win for West Ham moved them into the top half of the standings ahead of the remainder of this weekend's fixtures.