General view of Upton Park

West Ham United

Mark Noble wants West Ham United retirement

West Ham United captain Mark Noble in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at the London Stadium on September 25, 2016
© SilverHub
Experienced midfielder Mark Noble reveals that he wants to end his professional career with boyhood club West Ham United.
European Football Editor
Filed:

Mark Noble has revealed that he wants to end his professional career with West Ham United.

The Hammers captain joined the London outfit in 2000, progressing through the youth system before making his first-team debut during the club's 2004-05 Championship campaign.

Noble is currently on 395 appearances for West Ham in all competitions and the central midfielder has claimed that he 'cannot see himself at another club'.

"To me, looking at myself at the age of nearly 30, I've still got a contract until I'm 33 and thinking about playing for another football club would be funny – I think Steven Gerrard said that as well," Noble told West Ham's official website.

"I've managed to captain this fantastic club, which is something very few players get to do, captaining the club they support, so it's a major honour for me. I don't think I'll appreciate it fully since I stop playing.

"There aren't many of us now, because football is forever changing, managers change and obviously relegation battles mean players move on, so I think it would be very hard for players now to keep in the team they support and stay there after coming through the Academy. I can't see it happening."

"I would like to finish my career here, that's what I've always thought. I can't see myself playing for another football team, but football is such a changing world so you can't ever tell what's going to happen next season. As I said, I've got three years left on my deal here and I'm not sure my body will let me go far past the age of 33, to be honest!"

Noble, who has never been capped by England's senior team, scored seven times in 37 appearances for West Ham during the 2015-16 campaign, while he has five goals in 28 matches so far this season.

Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
Your Comments
