Manuel Lanzini not feeling pressure of filling Dimitri Payet void

Manuel Lanzini and Jack Cork in action during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Swansea City on May 7, 2016
Manuel Lanzini admits that he is not feeling any pressure in attempting to fill the void left by Dimitri Payet at West Ham United.
Manuel Lanzini has claimed that he is not feeling the pressure of attempting to fill the void left by Dimitri Payet at West Ham United.

The Argentine attacking midfielder has scored three goals and provided two assists for his side since the France international's acrimonious departure from the London Stadium.

"Well, I would not say I am feeling the pressure at the moment," Lanzini told Sky Sports News.

"Of course, Dimi was a very important player for us and we linked up very well on the pitch. He could help take the pressure off other players with the way he could create space and make things happen.

"But I am very comfortable with the way things are going at the moment and I feel that I am a very important part of the team, which is just what I wanted.

"I am feeling fit and confident. The coach has shown faith in me as have my team-mates and that's just what I need in order to show what I am capable of doing on the pitch."

West Ham, who currently sit 11th in the Premier League table, will go in search of their first win in five matches when they host Leicester City at the weekend.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic punches the air after Michail Antonio of West Ham United opens the scoring during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Bournemouth at the London Stadium on August 21, 2016
West Ham 'to offer Bilic new deal'
