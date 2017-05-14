May 14, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
Liverpool
 

Jose Fonte: 'West Ham United want to repeat Tottenham Hotspur display'

Harry Kane and Jose Fonte during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
© SilverHub
West Ham United defender Jose Fonte says that he and his teammates are keen to show that their performance in the 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur was not a one-off.
West Ham United defender Jose Fonte has said that he and his teammates will not settle for beating Tottenham Hotspur last Friday night.

After a poor spell earlier in 2017, West Ham have put together a five-game unbeaten run ahead of hosting Liverpool this weekend.

The Hammers have secured their Premier League status for another 12 months, but Fonte has insisted that his side will not down tools before the end of the campaign.

The 33-year-old told the club's official website: "We are pleased but we still have two games to go and two wins to get.

"We have a massive game against Liverpool and we want to finish in the top 10 so we have got to win those two games. It's another big game on Sunday and we want to replicate what we did against Tottenham."

Fonte has made 14 appearances in the Premier League since signing from Southampton in January.

Your Comments
