Sep 11, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
2-0
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Obiang (72'), Ayew (77')
Zabaleta (49')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Jorgensen (26'), Billing (45')

Andy Carroll 'disappointed' by negative talk about West Ham boss Slaven Bilic

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
© Getty Images
West Ham United striker Andy Carroll admits that the rumours surrounding manager Slaven Bilic have been "disappointing".
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 22:17 UK

Andy Carroll has admitted that he has been 'disappointed' by reports surrounding Slaven Bilic's future at West Ham United.

After losing three Premier League games back-to-back, rumours emerged that the manager could be in danger of losing his job.

The Croatian, who turned 49 years old today, has now got himself some breathing room after guiding the team to a 2-0 triumph over Huddersfield Town in their first match of the season at the London Stadium.

Carroll, who was making his first appearance in 150 days following injury woes, has admitted that the Hammers were in desperate need of maximum points.

The striker told Sky Sports News: "It was very important. We have had a tough run, we needed the three points and a clean sheet and that is what we got. The fans were behind us all the way, we gave a good performance and got the win.

"The team is a great team. The gaffer has brought some great players in and when everyone is fit it is going to be a battle to get into the XI.

"It has been disappointing to read a few things on what's going on but all the lads are behind him [Slaven Bilic] and to get the win on his birthday is even better."

Pedro Obiang and Andre Ayew were the scorers on the night.

Diafra Sakho of West Ham United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Your Comments
Tom Ince has a shot blocked during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Huddersfield Town on September 11, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 2-0 Huddersfield Town - as it happened
 Gary 'To me, to you' Neville appears ahead of the La Liga game between Valencia and Espanyol on February 13, 2016
Gary Neville reacts to Winston Reid's challenge following Sadio Mane controversy
 Andre Ayew celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Result: West Ham United break down Huddersfield Town for first league points
