Andy Carroll has admitted that he has been 'disappointed' by reports surrounding Slaven Bilic's future at West Ham United.

After losing three Premier League games back-to-back, rumours emerged that the manager could be in danger of losing his job.

The Croatian, who turned 49 years old today, has now got himself some breathing room after guiding the team to a 2-0 triumph over Huddersfield Town in their first match of the season at the London Stadium.

Carroll, who was making his first appearance in 150 days following injury woes, has admitted that the Hammers were in desperate need of maximum points.

The striker told Sky Sports News: "It was very important. We have had a tough run, we needed the three points and a clean sheet and that is what we got. The fans were behind us all the way, we gave a good performance and got the win.

"The team is a great team. The gaffer has brought some great players in and when everyone is fit it is going to be a battle to get into the XI.

"It has been disappointing to read a few things on what's going on but all the lads are behind him [Slaven Bilic] and to get the win on his birthday is even better."

Pedro Obiang and Andre Ayew were the scorers on the night.