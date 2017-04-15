Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
2-2
West HamWest Ham United
Khazri (26'), Borini (90')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Ayew (5'), Collins (47')
Byram (95')

Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham United still have work to do'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says that his team still have work to do to remain in the Premier League after drawing 2-2 with Sunderland.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 18:11 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has described his side's 2-2 draw with Sunderland as "a fair result".

The Hammers led at the Stadium of Light on two separate occasions but they had to make do with a share of the spoils after Fabio Borini netted a late leveller for Sunderland.

Bilic's team now sit nine points clear of the drop zone, but he has insisted that they still have work to do in order to remain in the top flight.

The 48-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "We are disappointed to concede a late goal. It was a fair result. it is a point, we wanted three and we were close.

"They were throwing long balls in, putting the bodies in, from one of those situations they score the goal.

"We have four points from the last two games, we have an unfinished job to do. We have to pick up more points to be safe."

While West Ham sit in 13th position, they are only three points away from moving into the top half of the standings.

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Read Next:
Antonio out for season with "significant injury"
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Fabio Borini, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham United still have work to do'
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Karren Brady: 'Romelu Lukaku twice turned West Ham United down'
 Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
Team News: Two changes for West Ham United against Sunderland
Result: Borini salvages point for struggling SunderlandBilic: 'Sunderland game vital for West Ham'Antonio out for season with "significant injury"Jokanovic: 'I'm committed to Fulham'West Ham revive interest in Lamine Kone?
West Ham chief rubbishes "false" reportsFonte: 'Hammers worked hard for clean sheet'Slaven Bilic hails "much-needed" winResult: Kouyate helps Hammers to crucial win over SwansTeam News: Llorente on bench for unchanged Swans
> West Ham United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Primeira Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City32188660352562
5Everton33169860372357
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton31118123737041
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 