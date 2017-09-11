Sep 11, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
2-0
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Obiang (72'), Ayew (77')
Zabaleta (49')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Jorgensen (26'), Billing (45')

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic: 'London Stadium feels like a proper home'

Slaven Bilic watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
© SilverHub
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says that the London Stadium feels like a "proper home" following Monday night's 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 22:46 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has claimed that the London Stadium now feels like a "proper home" following a difficult debut season at the ground.

Plenty of fans criticised the club's new base during the 2016-17 campaign, with many accusing the high-tech structure of lacking atmosphere.

The team were unable to play in the stadium during the month of August due to the World Athletics Championships being staged at the Stratford venue.

The East London outfit returned to the ground on Monday evening when they sealed a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town - their first Premier League win of the season.

"The stadium I said last year that our performances in the second half of the season, apart from a couple of games, we have improved our performances," Bilic told Sky Sports News.

"We have played some really good games here. We are feeling now like this stadium is our proper home. It will never be Upton Park of course but it is becoming our home more and more. It is my birthday today and this is a great, great present for me."

The Hammers have now moved from the bottom of the league table to 18th following Monday's win.

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Read Next:
Carroll 'disappointed' by Bilic talk
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Tom Ince has a shot blocked during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Huddersfield Town on September 11, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 2-0 Huddersfield Town - as it happened
 Gary 'To me, to you' Neville appears ahead of the La Liga game between Valencia and Espanyol on February 13, 2016
Gary Neville reacts to Winston Reid's challenge following Sadio Mane controversy
 Andre Ayew celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Result: West Ham United break down Huddersfield Town for first league points
Bilic explains Hernandez substitution Bilic: 'Stadium feels like a home now'Bilic: 'Not logical to be under pressure'Wagner: 'We deserved to lose'Carroll 'disappointed' by Bilic talk
Team News: Carroll handed West Ham startWest Ham missed out on Schurrle deal?Bilic hands Sakho fresh start at West HamPayet: 'Bilic was like a father'West Ham keen on Napoli's Sarri?
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
 