May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
vs.
West HamWest Ham United
 

Slaven Bilic reflects on "very difficult" season ahead of final game

Slaven Bilic watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Slaven Bilic is "optimistic" that his West Ham United side can learn from their "tough" season and come back stronger in 2017-18.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 at 11:46 UK

Slaven Bilic has confessed that this season has not been good enough for West Ham United, but says that he is "optimistic" for the future of the club.

The Hammers find themselves 12th in the table on 42 points, exactly 20 fewer than they accumulated after 38 games in the Croat's first campaign at the helm.

After digging themselves out of a potential relegation dogfight at one point, West Ham have managed to improve sufficiently enough and could still finish inside the top half.

Ahead of Sunday's final league game against Burnley at Turf Moor, Bilic insists that valuable lessons can be taken away from this season.

"It's always very important, it's the last game. We can still improve our position but it's the last game, we have to try to win it and end well," he told reporters. "It is of course a very important game to get as many points as we possibly can. Very difficult. Not only for us but the teams around us as well.

"The table shows that there are the big six clubs, then Everton, then five, six, seven all within three or four points of each other so it has been tough for all of us. Considering everything - the move, the injuries, the situation with some players, we have got that minimum goal and I have to praise the players for that.

"In the crucial moments, in March when we lost five games, we bounced back and have done well. Every time we were, not in trouble but maybe one game away from it, we did really well.

"I can say that [improvement is required] because if we stay out of injuries and if we improve out squad, we have settle into our new home, I am expecting us to benefit a lot from this season. You build your character individually and as a team when it gets tough so that's why I am optimistic ahead of next season."

Bilic also confirmed that defender Winston Reid will be back for the start of next season after undergoing surgery on his knee.

West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
West Ham activate clause in Adrian contract
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Winston Reid, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United activate extension clause in Adrian contract
 Slaven Bilic watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Slaven Bilic reflects on "very difficult" season ahead of final game
 Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Everton, West Ham United 'in race for £20m-rated Kelechi Iheanacho'
Reid ruled out of Confederations CupZabaleta open to remaining in Premier LeagueBrooking: 'Zabaleta perfect for West Ham'Vodafone pulls out of West Ham sponsorship dealWest Ham show interest in Dries Mertens?
Arsene Wenger takes swipe at West HamSlaven Bilic: West Ham "not good enough"Sturridge: 'We rose to the occasion'Result: Liverpool strengthen hold on top fourTeam News: Two changes apiece for Hammers, Reds
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 