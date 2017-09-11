Sep 11, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
2-0
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Obiang (72'), Ayew (77')
Zabaleta (49')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Jorgensen (26'), Billing (45')

Slaven Bilic: 'It is not logical for me to be under pressure this early'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
© SilverHub
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says that it is not "logical" for his job to be under pressure this early in the season, but understands why.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 22:36 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has suggested that it is unfair for him to be under the microscope this early in the season, but understands that it is "modern football".

Prior to the international break, reports emerged claiming that the Croatian had four games to save his job after the owners were disappointed with the club's start.

The Hammers lost three Premier League matches back-to-back, but they have finally got off the mark following a 2-0 triumph over Huddersfield Town at the London Stadium on Monday night.

After the final whistle, Bilic told Sky Sports News: "I am happy. I am happy for the lads and for the club. We started with three away games and three defeats and this was a must win game.

"It was not a nice performance but it was a top performance in all other stuff like getting the ball, winning free-kicks and corners. We totally deserve it.

"I feel the pressure for a whole year now. It is maybe not logical for me to be under pressure after three games but it is modern football. We said to the guys we would go back to basics, we had to keep the clean sheet and stop them from having the ball in dangerous areas. We knew with three players up front they would always cause problems."

Next up for West Ham is a trip to The Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion.

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Read Next:
Carroll 'disappointed' by Bilic talk
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Tom Ince has a shot blocked during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Huddersfield Town on September 11, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 2-0 Huddersfield Town - as it happened
 Gary 'To me, to you' Neville appears ahead of the La Liga game between Valencia and Espanyol on February 13, 2016
Gary Neville reacts to Winston Reid's challenge following Sadio Mane controversy
 Andre Ayew celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Result: West Ham United break down Huddersfield Town for first league points
Bilic explains Hernandez substitution Bilic: 'Stadium feels like a home now'Bilic: 'Not logical to be under pressure'Wagner: 'We deserved to lose'Carroll 'disappointed' by Bilic talk
Team News: Carroll handed West Ham startWest Ham missed out on Schurrle deal?Bilic hands Sakho fresh start at West HamPayet: 'Bilic was like a father'West Ham keen on Napoli's Sarri?
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
 