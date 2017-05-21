West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic claims that his side will be aiming to finish as high as in the top six of the Premier League come the end of next season.

The Hammers have at times struggled during the current campaign and are now likely to finish in the bottom half of the table, but that has not deterred Bilic from setting the club's sights high for the future.

"The ambitions are - the minimum [is] to finish in the top 10, but with the hope or plan to break into the top eight, top seven or top six," said the coach, according to the Evening Standard.

"It's going to be very hard, you saw last year that it is possible but you have to tick all of the boxes, you have to have a good transfer window, stay out of injuries and we settle down in the stadium.

"It's not going to be blooming and glooming all of the time but we feel it's our home. We had some really good performances and some really bad performances there. This should all help us being better next season, knowing that all the other teams will do the same."

West Ham play their final game of the season away at Burnley on Sunday.