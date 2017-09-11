Sep 11, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
2-0
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Obiang (72'), Ayew (77')
Zabaleta (49')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Jorgensen (26'), Billing (45')

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic explains why he hauled off Javier Hernandez

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and West Ham United on August 19, 2017
© Offside
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic reveals why he substituted Javier Hernandez in the second half of the team's 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 22:58 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has claimed that Javier Hernandez was substituted during Monday night's clash against Huddersfield Town because he was getting a "little tired".

The Mexico international, who joined the East London outfit from Bayer Leverkusen for a £16m fee in the summer, was hauled off in the 68th minute of the Premier League game.

Plenty of fans aired their disapproval when the former Manchester United forward walked to the bench, but Bilic's decision proved to be a positive one as Hernandez's replacement Andre Ayew scored in a 2-0 victory over the Terriers.

Hernandez has played in all four of West Ham's league fixtures this season and has scored two goals, both of which came in the club's 3-2 defeat to Southampton last month.

According to BBC Sport, when asked after the win over Huddersfield why he brought off the forward, Bilic said: "You have to take a risk, Javier Hernandez was doing everything but we had good players on the bench.

"I noticed a little bit that Hernandez was getting a little tired with those longer runnings and it was the perfect time for Andre to come on. It was not because Javier did not have a good game it was a time to get fresh legs on the pitch."

The result was West Ham's first win of the season, which has moved them up from the bottom of the league table to 18th.

David Wagner watches on during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
Read Next:
Wagner: 'We deserved to lose'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Javier Hernandez, Andre Ayew, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Tom Ince has a shot blocked during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Huddersfield Town on September 11, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 2-0 Huddersfield Town - as it happened
 Gary 'To me, to you' Neville appears ahead of the La Liga game between Valencia and Espanyol on February 13, 2016
Gary Neville reacts to Winston Reid's challenge following Sadio Mane controversy
 Andre Ayew celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Result: West Ham United break down Huddersfield Town for first league points
Bilic explains Hernandez substitution Bilic: 'Stadium feels like a home now'Bilic: 'Not logical to be under pressure'Wagner: 'We deserved to lose'Carroll 'disappointed' by Bilic talk
Team News: Carroll handed West Ham startWest Ham missed out on Schurrle deal?Bilic hands Sakho fresh start at West HamPayet: 'Bilic was like a father'West Ham keen on Napoli's Sarri?
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
 