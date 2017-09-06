Free agent Karl Henry trains with West Bromwich Albion as the experienced midfielder looks for a new club, according to a report.

Karl Henry is reportedly training with West Bromwich Albion as the experienced midfielder looks for a new club.

Henry, 34, is currently a free agent after leaving Queens Park Rangers at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The former England Under-20 international made 14 Championship appearances for QPR last term, but departed the London club following the expiration of his contract.

According to Sky Sports News, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder is currently training with West Brom after being invited by Baggies boss Tony Pulis.

Henry has made over 530 appearances in the professional game during spells at Stoke City, Cheltenham Town, Wolves and QPR.