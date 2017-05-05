Tony Pulis expects to see Craig Dawson commit his future to West Bromwich Albion beyond the end of this season, with talks over a new contract currently ongoing.

Dawson, who has missed just one league game over the past two seasons, is due to be out of contract at The Hawthorns at the end of the current campaign.

Pulis hopes to see the former England Under-21s international prolong his stay in the West Midlands, along with Gareth McAuley and Darren Fletcher who are also deliberating their futures.

"They're talking," he told reporters. "It's a bit like Fletch, it's a bit like Gareth, it takes time. He's been offered a contract. Again, I'm not getting too involved in it.

"I'm not sure how far they are but from what I can gather Craig wants to sign and the club want him to sign. It's just a matter of negotiating and getting it done."

Dawson has featured more than 120 times for the Baggies in the Premier League since joining from Rochdale in 2010.