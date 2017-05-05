New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Craig Dawson offered new contract by West Bromwich Albion

Craig Dawson of West Bromwich Albion during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Britannia Stadium on August 29, 2015 in Stoke on Trent, England.
© Getty Images
Tony Pulis expects to see Craig Dawson commit his future to West Bromwich Albion beyond the end of this season, with talks over a new contract currently ongoing.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 16:01 UK

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has revealed that contract talks with Craig Dawson over a new deal are ongoing and is hopeful of seeing the defender agree fresh terms.

Dawson, who has missed just one league game over the past two seasons, is due to be out of contract at The Hawthorns at the end of the current campaign.

Pulis hopes to see the former England Under-21s international prolong his stay in the West Midlands, along with Gareth McAuley and Darren Fletcher who are also deliberating their futures.

"They're talking," he told reporters. "It's a bit like Fletch, it's a bit like Gareth, it takes time. He's been offered a contract. Again, I'm not getting too involved in it.

"I'm not sure how far they are but from what I can gather Craig wants to sign and the club want him to sign. It's just a matter of negotiating and getting it done."

Dawson has featured more than 120 times for the Baggies in the Premier League since joining from Rochdale in 2010.

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
Read Next:
Moyes concedes that Defoe could leave
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Craig Dawson, Tony Pulis, Gareth McAuley, Darren Fletcher, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Craig Dawson of West Bromwich Albion during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Britannia Stadium on August 29, 2015 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Craig Dawson offered new contract by West Bromwich Albion
 Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
David Moyes concedes that Jermain Defoe could leave
 Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis refuses to rule out move for Jermain Defoe
Report: Baggies want Betis full-backSimunovic 'on West Brom, Palace and Newcastle radar'Pulis: 'Dyche in PL's top three managers'Pulis: 'Fletcher to get new West Brom deal'Pulis urges West Brom to be more clinical
Result: Vardy pounces to inflict another defeat on AlbionTeam News: Slimani on bench for LeicesterLive Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Leicester City - as it happenedTony Pulis: 'Salomon Rondon needs a goal'West Brom closing in on Lincoln star Raggett?
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 