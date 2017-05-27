Tony Pulis 'considering West Bromwich Albion future'

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is reportedly considering his future at the club following criticism from fans during their season-ending nine-match winless run.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 15:18 UK

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is reportedly considering his future at the club due to criticism from fans.

The Baggies occupied eighth place for much of the campaign but failed to win any of their last nine matches of the season - a run of form which ultimately saw them slip to 10th.

West Brom's final position is still the joint-second best they have ever achieved in the Premier League, but a number of supporters became frustrated with their late-season form, which included four consecutive home defeats without scoring.

The Times claims that Pulis is now considering his future at The Hawthorns as a result and will listen to offers from other clubs should they arrive.

The former Stoke City and Crystal Palace boss will reportedly not resign from his post, but will undergo talks with club chairman John Williams in the coming weeks.

Pulis is expected to be given a transfer kitty of up to £40m should he stay on this summer.

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Pulis 'calm' over contract situation
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Tony Pulis, John Williams, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Tony Pulis 'considering West Bromwich Albion future'
 Troy Deeney looks dejected during the Premier League game between Burnley and Watford on September 26, 2016
Troy Deeney 'would cost clubs £32m to sign'
 Watford captain Troy Deeney celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Norwich on May 11, 2016
Report: Watford want £35m for skipper Troy Deeney
Baggies eyeing move for Troy Deeney?Newcastle join race for William Carvalho?Pulis 'plans to offload McManaman'Arsenal make move for Henry Onyekuru?Leicester, West Brom keen on Ben Gibson?
Result: Llorente strikes late to earn comeback winTeam News: Two changes for Swans ahead of Baggies clashPulis: 'Club gulf in Premier League will widen'Pulis confident of Darren Fletcher stayPulis: 'Eighth place would be 'fantastic'
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 