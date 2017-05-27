West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is reportedly considering his future at the club following criticism from fans during their season-ending nine-match winless run.

The Baggies occupied eighth place for much of the campaign but failed to win any of their last nine matches of the season - a run of form which ultimately saw them slip to 10th.

West Brom's final position is still the joint-second best they have ever achieved in the Premier League, but a number of supporters became frustrated with their late-season form, which included four consecutive home defeats without scoring.

The Times claims that Pulis is now considering his future at The Hawthorns as a result and will listen to offers from other clubs should they arrive.

The former Stoke City and Crystal Palace boss will reportedly not resign from his post, but will undergo talks with club chairman John Williams in the coming weeks.

Pulis is expected to be given a transfer kitty of up to £40m should he stay on this summer.