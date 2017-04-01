West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis insists that his team will not be 'complacent' when they travel to Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend.

Tony Pulis has claimed that his West Bromwich Albion side will need to 'play to their maximum' and hope that Manchester United "have an off-day" in order to secure a positive result on Saturday afternoon.

West Brom will travel to Man United this weekend having won on two of their last three visits to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The Baggies also recorded an impressive 3-1 win over Arsenal in the league last time out, but Pulis is well aware of the task facing his team on Saturday as they visit a Red Devils side who are unbeaten in the top flight since October.

"There's no complacency. We deserve enormous credit to be on 43 points already. We have a tough end to the season coming up. Manchester United have the right manager and they are heading in the right direction. Jose knows how to win with big clubs," Pulis told reporters.

"We have to have a bit of luck and play to our maximum, as well as hoping that Manchester United have an off-day if we are to get a result. Manchester United haven't just got 11 players. If they get injuries they can put in replacements who have cost a lot of money."

West Brom have collected 43 points from 29 Premier League fixtures this season, with that total leaving them in eighth position in the table.