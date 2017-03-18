West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis calls on fans to "calm down" after bouncing back from two straight Premier League defeats with a 3-1 win over Arsenal.

The Baggies had been enjoying a good run, with five wins from eight games, but consecutive losses against Crystal Palace and Everton led to the team being criticised.

However, West Brom got back to winning ways with an emphatic victory over Arsene Wenger's rapidly-deteriorating charges at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Pulis told reporters: "I think everybody's got to calm down. You're always going to have runs of games where you don't pick points up. You raise the expectation and people get carried away.

"The lads have worked so hard in all the games. I thought we'd never play as well as what we have played. They've never given anything but their best.

"The lads were a bit disappointed with two defeats. They've done fantastically well. They've carried on working so hard together as a group. I thought on the counter we always looked dangerous."

The result keeps West Brom eighth in the Premier League table.