West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis says that he will meet Baggies chairman John Williams at the weekend to discuss his contract situation at The Hawthorns.

Pulis's current deal with the Baggies is due to expire in the summer of 2018, and it is understood that fresh talks between the two parties are yet to take place.

The 59-year-old, however, has revealed that he will soon "sit down" with West Brom chairman John Williams with a view to penning an extension with the Premier League outfit.

"I'll sit down with John and we'll have a chat," Pulis told reporters. "John is coming up to Everton this weekend so I'll sit down and have a chat but there is no rush, there's no problems in anything we do here.

"John keeps me in touch with what the Chinese owners are thinking. I think he talks to them two or three times a week, so there is good communication."

West Brom currently sit eighth in the Premier League table ahead of their trip to Everton this weekend.