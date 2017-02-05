Odion Ighalo: 'I wanted to stay in the Premier League'

Odion Ighalo of Watford in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and Southampton at Vicarage Road on August 23, 2015
© Getty Images
Odion Ighalo admits that his first choice was to stay in the Premier League, but Watford's "demands" were only met by Chinese club Changchun Yatai.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 11:28 UK

Changchun Yatai striker Odion Ighalo has revealed that his first choice was to stay in the Premier League, but claims that Watford's "demands" proved too high for the interested English clubs.

The Nigeria international signed for the Chinese Super League outfit in a £20m deal last month, describing his salary as good "on a personal level".

Ighalo told The Sun: "When the options came, my priority was to stay in England. West Bromwich Albion came but what Watford wanted made it impossible to go there. Crystal Palace, too, showed strong interest but Watford's demands put them off as well. It was only China that could give them what they wanted.

"On a personal level, it is good money for me but if I had my way I would love to stay in the Premier League. I have my family here, the kids are in school here, they have their friends here and getting that stability is never easy when you keep moving your family. But what can we do? Life goes on."

Ighalo joined Watford in 2014 from Italian club Udinese after an initial loan spell and scored 39 goals in 100 appearances for the Hornets.

Odion Ighalo and Marc Muniesa in action during the Premier League match between Watford and Stoke City on March 19, 2016
 Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Mark Hughes bemoans timing of Saido Berahino ban leak
 Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Tony Pulis explains Mark Hughes handshake snub
 Sam Allardyce, manager of West Ham United looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and West Ham United at Goodison Park on March 1, 2014
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 0-4 Sunderland - as it happened
 Damien Delaney of Palace looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal on August 16, 2015
Crystal Palace fan arrested after pitch invasion in Sunderland thrashing
 Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Sean Dyche delighted by "outstanding" Burnley effort
 Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Walter Mazzarri: 'Time for Watford to become more ruthless'
