Chris Brunt has warned Chelsea that West Bromwich Albion will not "roll over" when the Blues attempt to win the Premier League title at the Hawthorns on Friday.

Victory for Antonio Conte's charges in the West Midlands will see them lift the trophy with two fixtures left to play.

Brunt, however, wants to sign off their home campaign with victory, telling the Daily Mail: "We can't just roll over and let them get the result they need to win the league. They won't get an easy game when they come to The Hawthorns.

"We've done reasonably well at home, so it would be nice to go out and get a result against them if we can. We've worked hard to get where we are. The size of club we are, if we can keep doing that, it's a fantastic achievement."

West Brom, currently eighth in the Premier League table, will then wrap up the season with fixtures against Champions League-chasing Manchester City and relegation-battling Swansea City.