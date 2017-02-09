Africa Cup Of Nations section header

Africa Cup of Nations

Allan Nyom calls for Africa Cup of Nations to be moved

West Bromwich Albion defender Allan Nyom calls for the Africa Cup of Nations to be moved to the summer having missed out on Cameroon's title-winning campaign.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 18:44 UK

West Bromwich Albion defender Allan Nyom has called for the Africa Cup of Nations to be switched to the summer.

Nyom was one of a number of Cameroon players to rule themselves out of selection for this year's tournament, with the debate over his refusal causing him to miss two matches for the Baggies.

Liverpool's Joel Matip was in a similar position as uncertainty of his eligibility raged last month but, having seen Cameroon go on to win the tournament, Nyom believes that scheduling the competition outside of the regular season will result in the profile of it growing much quicker.

"If it's in the summer everyone would go and the development of the tournament is going to go up. During the January months it's very crazy. The moment when they put the African Cup is very bad. You can play in the summer, you can play perfectly. In January it's a very bad time to put a tournament like this. If you are playing in a different league, not a big league, you can go but when you are playing in the Premier League it's very hard," he told Press Association Sport.

"This tournament is a good tournament and is good for the African people and countries but, at the moment, they put it in January and a lot of players are going to have a problem. This time it was me, next time it will be others. I'm lucky to play in the Premier League and there are a lot of players who want to be here. When you get this chance you can't go to a tournament and come back.

"Imagine I went to the African Cup and I came back and the team is winning. How can I enter the team? You almost miss the second part of the league. I think the European clubs don't matter (care) about the African Cup because it's in January. If it was in the summer everyone would care and everyone would watch. When it's in January it loses something, loses viewers, people, and the big problem is for the players.

"Honestly, if I was the manager I wouldn't call me because when you have a team and win the trophy you stay with those players. It's normal. I don't think I'm going to go for the next games. He decided not to call me or put me on the final list. It's his choice, I can't do anything. It was a good choice in the end because they won the Cup and I'm happy as well at West Brom. It's life. Everyone makes his choice and I have to accept this choice. I don't think anyone who wasn't there regrets something."

Nyom currently has 16 caps for Cameroon.

Joel Matip in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Read Next:
Cameroon boss takes dig at Joel Matip
>
View our homepages for Allan Nyom, Joel Matip, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Sports Mole logo
Allan Nyom calls for Africa Cup of Nations to be moved
 Chris Brunt of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at the Hawthorns on August 23, 2015
Chris Brunt signs new West Bromwich Albion contract
 Ryan Shawcross of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Stoke City at St James' Park on October 31, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Ryan Shawcross slams West Bromwich Albion over Saido Berahino
Ighalo: 'I wanted to stay in England'Hughes bemoans timing of Berahino ban newsPulis explains Hughes handshake snubResult: West Brom claim narrow win over StokeTeam News: Berahino on bench against Baggies
Saido Berahino 'banned for taking MDMA'Pulis: 'Berahino not my problem anymore'Pulis refuses to confirm Berahino drugs breachBerahino served FA ban 'for failed drugs test'Pulis: 'Rondon unsettled by personal problems'
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Cameroon News
Sports Mole logo
Allan Nyom calls for Africa Cup of Nations to be moved
 Joel Matip in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Cameroon boss takes dig at Joel Matip after Africa Cup of Nations success
 Sports Mole logo
Result: Vincent Aboubakar stunner fires Cameroon to AFCON glory
Diouf slams Cameroon absentees for AFCON snubFIFA gives Matip all-clear to resume playingFIFA to make Matip decision on FridayLiverpool ready to defy FIFA over Matip?Liverpool to be without Matip for a month?
Klopp 'frustrated' by Joel Matip uncertaintyMatip, Nyom left out of Cameroon squadMatip to face three-week suspension?Klopp confirms Matip will snub AFCONResult: France beat Cameroon in Nantes
> Cameroon Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version