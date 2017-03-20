New Transfer Talk header

Tom Cleverley 'closing on Watford transfer'

Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley lines up ahead of his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
A report claims that Tom Cleverley, who is currently on loan at Watford from Everton, is one game away from joining the Hornets on a permanent basis.
Monday, March 20, 2017

Tom Cleverley is reportedly one game away from joining Watford on a permanent deal.

The 27-year-old joined Watford on loan from Everton in the January transfer window, and has impressed in his first eight appearances for the Hornets.

According to the Watford Observer, the midfielder's loan move will become permanent when he makes one more appearance for Watford, which is expected to take place against Sunderland on April 1.

Cleverley signed for Everton from Manchester United in the summer of 2015 and made 30 appearances for the Toffees during the 2015-16 season under Roberto Martinez.

The attacking midfielder only started four Premier League matches for Everton in the first half of this season, however, and was deemed surplus to requirements following the arrival of Morgan Schneiderlin from Man United.

Cleverley has provided two assists in his eight Premier League appearances for Watford this term.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
