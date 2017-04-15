Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
0-0
SwanseaSwansea City
 
LIVE

Team News: Swansea City make three changes for Watford clash

Paul Clement watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Swansea City boss Paul Clement makes three changes to his side for the trip to Watford in the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 14:41 UK

Swansea City boss Paul Clement has made three changes to his side for the trip to Watford in the Premier League.

Striker Fernando Llorente is introduced back into the starting lineup in place of Jordan Ayew, while Jay Fulton is given a chance in midfield in Jack Cork's absence.

The other alteration comes on the flank, with Luciano Narsingh getting the nod over Wayne Routledge.

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri also makes three alterations, despite the Hornets winning their last two fixtures in the top flight.

Troy Deeney is recalled to the team after only being named on the bench last time out, while Sebastian Prodl and Etienne Capoue also make their return.

Craig Cathcart is out through injury, while Isaac Success and Stefano Okaka are forced to make do with a place among the replacements.

Watford: Gomes; Janmaat, Prodl, Mariappa, Holebas; Cleverley, Doucoure, Capoue; Amrabat, Deeney, Niang
Subs: Pantilimon, Kabasele, Mason, Behrami, D.Pereira, Success, Okaka

Swansea City: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Fulton, Fer, Ki, Narsingh, Sigurdsson, Llorente
Subs: Nordfeldt, Kingsley, Van Der Hoorn, Carroll, Routledge, Baston, Ayew

Big boy Jack Cork celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Liverpool on May 1, 2016
Read Next:
Swansea's Cork to undergo "intensive treatment"
>
View our homepages for Paul Clement, Fernando Llorente, Jordan Ayew, Jay Fulton, Jack Cork, Luciano Narsingh, Wayne Routledge, Walter Mazzarri, Troy Deeney, Sebastian Prodl, Etienne Capoue, Craig Cathcart, Isaac Success, Stefano Okaka, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Paul Clement watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Team News: Swansea City make three changes for Watford clash
 Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has been in trapped that lamp so long, he's bent out of all recognition
Walter Mazzarri bemoans poor 'luck'
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Tottenham Hotspur thrash Watford to move within four points of Chelsea
Team News: Harry Kane returns to Spurs benchLive Commentary: Tottenham 4-0 Watford - as it happenedPochettino: 'Lopez is ready to fill in'Mazzarri: "We do not have a defence now"Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford
Doucoure: 'Pressure will be on Spurs'Mazzarri plays down speculation over futureResult: Niang stars in Watford win over BaggiesTeam News: Deeney, Prodl back for WatfordLive Commentary: Watford 2-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
> Watford Homepage
More Swansea City News
Paul Clement watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Team News: Swansea City make three changes for Watford clash
 Joe Allen in action for Stoke City on August 20, 2016
Mark Hughes: 'Joe Allen could return for Swansea City match'
 Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Paul Clement: 'Relegation battle between Swansea City, Hull City'
Bob Bradley hits out at Swansea ownersSwansea's Cork to undergo "intensive treatment"Lampard: 'I turned down move to Swansea'Paul Clement: 'We were full of fear'Result: Kouyate helps Hammers to crucial win over Swans
Team News: Llorente on bench for unchanged SwansLive Commentary: West Ham 1-0 Swansea - as it happenedResult: Late Spurs salvo breaks Swansea heartsTeam News: Lloris missing for Spurs against SwansLive Commentary: Swansea 1-3 Tottenham - as it happened
> Swansea City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Primeira Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Everton331510857362155
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Leicester CityLeicester32116154051-1139
11Stoke CityStoke33109143547-1239
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham33116164357-1439
13Watford32108143652-1638
14Burnley33107163244-1237
15Bournemouth3398164563-1835
16Crystal Palace32104184251-934
17Hull City3386193365-3230
18Swansea CitySwansea3385203767-3029
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3255222457-3320
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 