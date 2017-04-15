Swansea City boss Paul Clement makes three changes to his side for the trip to Watford in the Premier League.

Striker Fernando Llorente is introduced back into the starting lineup in place of Jordan Ayew, while Jay Fulton is given a chance in midfield in Jack Cork's absence.

The other alteration comes on the flank, with Luciano Narsingh getting the nod over Wayne Routledge.

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri also makes three alterations, despite the Hornets winning their last two fixtures in the top flight.

Troy Deeney is recalled to the team after only being named on the bench last time out, while Sebastian Prodl and Etienne Capoue also make their return.

Craig Cathcart is out through injury, while Isaac Success and Stefano Okaka are forced to make do with a place among the replacements.

Watford: Gomes; Janmaat, Prodl, Mariappa, Holebas; Cleverley, Doucoure, Capoue; Amrabat, Deeney, Niang

Subs: Pantilimon, Kabasele, Mason, Behrami, D.Pereira, Success, Okaka

Swansea City: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Fulton, Fer, Ki, Narsingh, Sigurdsson, Llorente

Subs: Nordfeldt, Kingsley, Van Der Hoorn, Carroll, Routledge, Baston, Ayew