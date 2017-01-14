Jan 14, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
0-0
Middlesbrough
HT

Team News: Heurelho Gomes returns to much-changed Watford side for Middlesbrough clash

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has been in trapped that lamp so long, he's bent out of all recognition
Watford and Middlesbrough make five changes apiece ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash at Vicarage Road.
Heurelho Gomes is one of five players to be brought back into the first-team fold for Watford as they welcome Middlesbrough to Vicarage Road.

Boss Walter Mazzarri reverts back his strongest available XI following the FA Cup win over Burton Albion last weekend, meaning returns for Gomes and Jose Holebas who have both overcome illness.

Sebastian Prodl, Valon Behrami and Stefano Okaka also come back into the side, with Costel Pantilimon, Craig Cathcart, Jerome Sinclair, Brandon Mason and Odion Ighalo the men to make way from that 2-0 win here seven days ago.

Visitors Boro, with just one win in their last six top-flight outings, appear to have reverted shape by switching to a five-at-the-back system for their trip to the capital.

Victor Valdes is back in goal in one of five alterations from last time out, joining George Friend, Christian Stuani, Grant Leadbitter and Bernardo Espinosa in the starting XI.

Out go Brad Guzan, Max Clayton, Antonio Barragan, Gaston Ramirez and Adama Traore, while new signing Rudy Gestede is among the Boro subs as they aim to capitalise on their opponents' own poor run of league form.

Watford: Gomes; Kaboul, Prodl, Britos; Kabasele, Doucoure, Behrami, Capoue, Holebas, Deeney, Okaka
Subs: Pantilimon, Kabasele, Mason, Watson, Doucoure, Sinclair, Okaka

Middlesbrough: Valdes; Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson; Fabio, De Roon, Leadbitter, Forshaw, Friend; Stuani, Negredo
Subs: Guzan, Fry, Clayton, Traore, Downing, Fischer, Gestede

Brad Guzan in action for Aston Villa on January 10, 2015

LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand