Watford and Middlesbrough make five changes apiece ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash at Vicarage Road.

Heurelho Gomes is one of five players to be brought back into the first-team fold for Watford as they welcome Middlesbrough to Vicarage Road.

Boss Walter Mazzarri reverts back his strongest available XI following the FA Cup win over Burton Albion last weekend, meaning returns for Gomes and Jose Holebas who have both overcome illness.

Sebastian Prodl, Valon Behrami and Stefano Okaka also come back into the side, with Costel Pantilimon, Craig Cathcart, Jerome Sinclair, Brandon Mason and Odion Ighalo the men to make way from that 2-0 win here seven days ago.

Visitors Boro, with just one win in their last six top-flight outings, appear to have reverted shape by switching to a five-at-the-back system for their trip to the capital.

Victor Valdes is back in goal in one of five alterations from last time out, joining George Friend, Christian Stuani, Grant Leadbitter and Bernardo Espinosa in the starting XI.

Out go Brad Guzan, Max Clayton, Antonio Barragan, Gaston Ramirez and Adama Traore, while new signing Rudy Gestede is among the Boro subs as they aim to capitalise on their opponents' own poor run of league form.

Watford: Gomes; Kaboul, Prodl, Britos; Kabasele, Doucoure, Behrami, Capoue, Holebas, Deeney, Okaka

Middlesbrough: Valdes; Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson; Fabio, De Roon, Leadbitter, Forshaw, Friend; Stuani, Negredo

Subs: Guzan, Fry, Clayton, Traore, Downing, Fischer, Gestede