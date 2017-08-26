Andre Carrillo begins the game on the Watford bench for this afternoon's visit of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Marco Silva makes one change to the side that started the win against Bournemouth last weekend, as Christian Kabasele replaces Jose Holebas, who saw red in the Hornets' EFL Cup defeat to Bristol City in midweek.

For the visitors, Chris Hughton makes two alterations from the defeat to Leicester City, as Tomer Hemed and Anthony Knockaert replace Jamie Murphy and Glenn Murray.

James Tilley's winning goal against Barnet in the Cup on Tuesday does not earn him a role in today's game, while club-record signing Jose Izquierdo starts on the bench after receiving international clearance.

Brighton are looking for their first point of the campaign against a Watford side who remain unbeaten in the league.

Watford: Gomes; Femenia, Prodl, Kabasele, Britos; Chalobah, Doucouré; Amrabat, Cleverley, Richarlison; Gray

Subs: Pantilimon, Cathcart, Watson, Capoue, Carrillo, Success, Deeney

Brighton & Hove Albion: Ryan; Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Suttner; Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, March; Gross; Hemed

Subs: Maenpaa, Huenemeier, Rosenior, Sidwell, Skalak, Izquierdo, Murphy