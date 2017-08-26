Aug 26, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
0-0
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion

Britos (24')
HT

Team News: Andre Carrillo on Watford bench against Brighton & Hove Albion

Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Andre Carrillo begins the game on the Watford bench for this afternoon's visit of Brighton & Hove Albion.
By , Deputy Editor
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 14:53 UK

Andre Carrillo begins the game on the Watford bench for this afternoon's visit of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Marco Silva makes one change to the side that started the win against Bournemouth last weekend, as Christian Kabasele replaces Jose Holebas, who saw red in the Hornets' EFL Cup defeat to Bristol City in midweek.

For the visitors, Chris Hughton makes two alterations from the defeat to Leicester City, as Tomer Hemed and Anthony Knockaert replace Jamie Murphy and Glenn Murray.

James Tilley's winning goal against Barnet in the Cup on Tuesday does not earn him a role in today's game, while club-record signing Jose Izquierdo starts on the bench after receiving international clearance.

Brighton are looking for their first point of the campaign against a Watford side who remain unbeaten in the league.

Watford: Gomes; Femenia, Prodl, Kabasele, Britos; Chalobah, Doucouré; Amrabat, Cleverley, Richarlison; Gray
Subs: Pantilimon, Cathcart, Watson, Capoue, Carrillo, Success, Deeney

Brighton & Hove Albion: Ryan; Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Suttner; Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, March; Gross; Hemed
Subs: Maenpaa, Huenemeier, Rosenior, Sidwell, Skalak, Izquierdo, Murphy

Israels forward Tomer Hemed takes part in a training session at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in the Israeli coastal city of Haifa, on March 27, 2015
