Walter Mazzarri: 'Watford owner Gino Pozzo happy with me'

Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Walter Mazzarri believes Watford owner Gino Pozzo is "happy" with the manager's first season in charge despite reports that he could be sacked at the end of the season.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 20:03 UK

The Hornets are 10th in the Premier League table with five games to go but the Italian insists they are not yet mathematically safe - and that is their target.

Reports in Italy and England earlier this year have suggested that Mazzarri could see his position come under scrutiny having failed to deliver a consistent run of form.

However, the 55-year-old told Sky Sports News: "On the basis of what has happened through the season, when you see all the injuries we have had, I think [the owner] is quite happy.

"Our target was to be mathematically safe and we still are not mathematically safe. We're very near safety and that was our target for this season.

"We've been here before and know that every match is important. We want to do better and better and value every performance. It's clear that when we lose games we should have won, we're not very happy."

Up next for Watford is a home game against Liverpool on Monday night.

Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Mazzarri: 'I am 100% not leaving Watford'
