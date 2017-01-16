Walter Mazzarri's position as Watford manager is said to be under no threat whatsoever as the club's owners are reportedly confident that he is the right man for the job.

The experienced Italian boss was brought in last summer to replace Quique Sanchez Flores, who was himself ousted after leading the Hornets to 13th place in his only season at the helm.

Mazzarri has had to fend off questions about his future in recent weeks due to a disappointing string of results, having gone six games without a win and collected four points from a possible 14.

From being potential outside challengers for a place in Europe, Watford have since slipped to 14th and are now seven points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Sky Sports News claims that Mazzarri's position is under no threat whatsoever, though, as the club's Pozzo family owners feel that he remains the right man for the job in the long term.

A senior source is quoted as saying: "The owners are concerned with their league position, but they have 100 per cent faith that Walter is the man to get them out of trouble."

Mazzarri signed Tom Cleverley on loan from Everton last week and is also said to be in the market for further new recruits prior to the end of the transfer window in two weeks' time.