Walter Mazzarri job 'under no threat at Watford'

Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Walter Mazzarri's position as Watford manager is said to be under no threat whatsoever as the club's owners are reportedly confident that he is the right man for the job.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 18:22 UK

Watford's owners and willing to stick by manager Walter Mazzarri despite their stuttering run of form, according to a report.

The experienced Italian boss was brought in last summer to replace Quique Sanchez Flores, who was himself ousted after leading the Hornets to 13th place in his only season at the helm.

Mazzarri has had to fend off questions about his future in recent weeks due to a disappointing string of results, having gone six games without a win and collected four points from a possible 14.

From being potential outside challengers for a place in Europe, Watford have since slipped to 14th and are now seven points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Sky Sports News claims that Mazzarri's position is under no threat whatsoever, though, as the club's Pozzo family owners feel that he remains the right man for the job in the long term.

A senior source is quoted as saying: "The owners are concerned with their league position, but they have 100 per cent faith that Walter is the man to get them out of trouble."

Mazzarri signed Tom Cleverley on loan from Everton last week and is also said to be in the market for further new recruits prior to the end of the transfer window in two weeks' time.

Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Read Next:
Mazzarri: 'Taylor tributes very emotional'
>
View our homepages for Walter Mazzarri, Tom Cleverley, Quique Sanchez Flores, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Walter Mazzarri job 'under no threat at Watford'
 Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Walter Mazzarri: 'Graham Taylor tributes very emotional'
 Troy Deeney of Watford rests during the Premier League match against Manchester United on March 2, 2016
Result: Watford, Middlesbrough play out Vicarage Road stalemate
Team News: Heurelho Gomes comes back in for WatfordFA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesWatford sign Tom Cleverley on loanTributes flood in for Graham TaylorFormer England manager Taylor dies, aged 72
Tom Cleverley 'has Watford medical'Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundChampionship duo chase loan deal for Sinclair?Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender?Mazzarri training methods criticised?
> Watford Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand