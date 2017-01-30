Watford team header

Walter Mazzarri coy on Watford future

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has been in trapped that lamp so long, he's bent out of all recognition
© SilverHub
Watford boss Walter Mazzarri refuses to offer any guarantees when questioned on his long-term future at Vicarage Road.
Watford boss Walter Mazzarri refused to offer any guarantees when questioned on his future at Vicarage Road ahead of this week's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The Hornets are currently on a run of just one win from their last 10 league matches, which has seen the club drop into 14th position in the table.

The capital side were also knocked out of the FA Cup by League One side Millwall on Sunday afternoon and Mazzarri said that he 'did not want to insist' when questioned on his long-term future at the club.

"I don't want to insist but I always try and do the best depending on the situation. Our objective was always to stay in the Premier League and we knew it would be difficult," Mazzarri told reporters.

"We want to do this but while improving the team. Now I can only guarantee we'll keep doing better. In these 16 games we will keep fighting on.

"I always speak with [the owner]. He's here. We have the same ideas, we're working on this together. At the end of the season we will discuss the challenges."

Watford return to Premier League action with a trip to Arsenal on Tuesday night.

Odion Ighalo and Marc Muniesa in action during the Premier League match between Watford and Stoke City on March 19, 2016
Odion Ighalo 'closing in on China move'
