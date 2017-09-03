Richarlison pays tribute to Watford fans

Richarlison says that he wants to repay the kindness that the Watford supporters have shown him in the early stages of his career with the Hornets.

Richarlison, 20, joined Watford from Fluminense in the summer, signing a five-year contract with the Premier League club.

The youngster has already scored one Premier League goal for his new team, and the former Brazil Under-20 international has said that he wants to "learn the song" that the Watford supporters have honoured him with this term.

"The fans here are wonderful. I want to learn the song to sing it along with them," Richarlison told Goal.com. "Their affection motivates me to play even better, run a bit further... I was very surprised by their reception, I don't have the words to describe what the fans have done for me."

Watford will return to Premier League action with a trip to Southampton next weekend.