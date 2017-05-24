Former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri says that he is keen to get back into management, but has played down rumours linking him to Watford.

Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has played down speculation linking him to Watford, but admits he wants to coach again in Europe.

The 65-year-old was one of the shock sackings of the season when the Foxes dismissed him in February, just nine months after he lifted the Premier League trophy with the Foxes.

Ranieri was quick to admit that he wants to jump back into management, but he has distanced himself away from reports that he could be a contender for the Watford job following Walter Mazzarri's exit, telling Sky Sports News that they are just "rumours".

He added: "I'm very stimulated to make another great season. I feel as well a European coach. Italy, Spain, France, England for me is okay."

Ranieri has coached 15 clubs in his career so far.